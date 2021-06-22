Tuesday, June 22nd 2021 Show Links
Nicola Sturgeon Covid update RECAP as lockdown rules go unchanged

By Alasdair Clark
June 22, 2021, 1:30 pm Updated: June 22, 2021, 3:33 pm
© PANicola Sturgeon during the coronavirus crisis in Scotland
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on the Covid pandemic

Follow live updates from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday where she confirmed the current lockdown rules would not be changed until at least July 15.

