Train services in the north and north-east cancelled amidst ongoing strikes

Rail services across the north and north-east have been cancelled on Sunday as RMT strike action continues.

Commuters across the region are being warned to expect major disruption as all Scotrail services grind to a halt.

Widespread cancellations have been a prominent feature to Sunday rail services over the last two months due to ongoing pay disputes.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have been leading strikes on Sundays since April amidst an ongoing pay dispute with Scotrail over enhanced rest-day working payments.

Ticket examiners began striking on April 28, with action expected to continue every Sunday until July 25.

90% of Scotrail services cancelled

90% of trains across Scotland are being impacted by the action, leaving many commuters stranded and facing extensive delays to their journeys.

Services on the Far North Line, Highland Main Line and West Highland Lines have all been cancelled for the duration of the day as a result of the strikes.

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness have also been called off as rail lines in the north-east remain deserted.

Taking to their website, Scotrail said all efforts were being made to run as many services as possible to “minimise disruption.”

They wrote: “Due to RMT strike action, there will be a limited number of services running on Sundays. It has been confirmed that these strikes will run until at least 25 July 2021.

“We appreciate the inconvenience this will have on your travel plans, and we are running every service possible to minimise disruption.