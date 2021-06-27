Coronavirus outbreak linked to Oban sea tour company

NHS Highland has identified a coronavirus outbreak linked to an Oban company providing sea tours around the town.

The health board has urged passengers who have sailed at certain times with Oban Sea Tour between June 19-21 to book a PCR test and self-isolate for 10 days.

The trips which have been affected by the transmission of the virus are the two-hour circular from North Pier that departed at 12.30pm on Saturday, June 19, as well as the two trips on the following day – at 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 20.

Passengers who were on the trip that departed the North Pier at 10am on Monday June 21 have also been asked to book a test and self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the tour.

In the announcement, the health board said: “NHS Highland’s health protection team has been notified of cases of Covid-19 linked to Oban Sea Tours.

“We would ask customers who took a tour with Oban Sea Tours on the following days and times (outlined above) to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the tour and to book a PCR test whether you have symptoms or not.

“The typical symptoms of Covid-19 are a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature or fever, and a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia).

“However, people with Covid-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including cold and flu-like symptoms, sore throat, headache and diarrhoea.

“If you develop symptoms during your isolation period you should book a further PCR test.”

People can book a PCR test appointment by contacting NHS Inform online or by calling 0800 028 2816.