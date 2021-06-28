Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links

Picture gallery: Could your pet be among the cutest of the week?

By Lauren Jack
June 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Luna, a miniature schnauzer Jack Russell cross, and Dobby, a long-haired Jack Russell, live with Martha Bailey in Burghead.
Do you think your pet is among the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week, Maisie was crowned top of the food chain, posing elegantly on her walk at Blackwater Lodge.

Check out the Gallery:

 

This week's winner Maisie, who lives with Louise and Gordon in Rhynie. Here she is enjoying a walk at Blackwater Lodge.
Charlie the Maltese terrier lives with Ian and Barbara Kelman, Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Shadow is owned by Darren Gibb, from Aberdeen.
Bracken the border collie, beloved dog of Doug and Babbie, from Boddam, who sadly passed away two days before his 10th birthday.
Kay Duncan, from Peterculter, sent us this cute picture of her dog Macduff.
Minnie enjoying the sun at Craigievar Castle. She lives with the Campbell Hepburns and her dog pals in Tillyfourie.
Chacco and Dileas enjoying an early-morning walk in the sun. The cute pair live with the Madigans in Uig, Isle of Skye.
Archie and Findlay live in Inverness with Arthur and Carole, and Hector the puppy.
Fergus is an eight-week-old goldendoodle owned by Vikki Willox, from Peterhead.
Sophia, owned by McKenzie Cornhill, enjoying a sheltered spot from the sun.

Is your pet is just as cute? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

