What can Covid outbreak in Orkney tell us about how effective vaccines are?

Scottish Government officials are examining the recent Covid outbreak in Orkney to learn more about how effective the vaccines are.

A massive testing operation was launched in the islands after cases were linked to a Kirkwall pub sparking concerns of community transmission.

There have been 1,559 tests carried out as officials raced to track the spread.

However, within a week, NHS Orkney has said the “primary risk” to the population has now already passed with just 13 cases detected – although 24 symptomatic people and contacts are still awaiting results.

Orkney data could be vaccines ‘testbed’

Orkney is among the most heavily vaccinated parts of Scotland due to its comparatively small population.

The latest Public Health Scotland figures show that 79.8% over 18 to 29 year olds have already received their first jag – significantly higher than the national average of 49.3%.

Scottish Government officials are now examining data from the islands to learn more about what that means for when more residents on the mainland are vaccinated.

Maureen Firth, NHS Orkney’s head of primary services, said: “I’m always passionate about the vaccinations.

“The Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland are particularly interested in our outbreak here because it gives them a good testbed because we’ve had a high uptake percentage.

“They are particularly chuffed and overjoyed to see this has actually stopped the spread and they are really interested in the data we have.”

What does Orkney vaccines data tell us?

Michael Dickson, interim chief executive of NHS Orkney, explained the recent Covid outbreak in Kirkwall showed vaccines still provided a degree of protection with a single dose – but stressed both jabs were necessary for full protection.

He said: “These are relatively young people who have gone to the hospitality venues, they are the people that in other places may not have had vaccinations, we’re fortunate that we have been able to give them at least one dose.

“So just that one dose with a bit of time, because we went early, been enough to allow people’s immune system to offer protection against even the Delta Variant?

“I think these sorts of small scale situations can be scaled up to places like Glasgow, Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

“Because if we can keep pushing through with vaccinations we can say ‘It’s ok’ the case numbers will eventually start to fall because there isn’t a foothold for virus to take hold and you get to that herd immunity position.”

What is happening in Orkney now?

The relaxation of warnings in Orkney, which has remained in Level 0 restrictions, means the mobile testing unit that had been set up at Kirkwall Grammar School will now be redeployed elsewhere in Scotland.

Meanwhile, drop-in evening vaccination sessions have been arranged for any over 18s yet to receive their first jag.

NHS Orkney has reported an increase in calls from people wanting to come forward for an injection during the recent outbreak.

The sessions, which will be held in the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre on the former Balfour Hospital site, will run on Thursday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 6 – both from 5pm to 7pm.

No appointments are necessary but can be arranged by calling 0300 303 5313.