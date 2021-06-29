Battle to repair iconic Infirmary Bridge crossing River Ness in Scottish Highland capital

Highland Council is struggling to repair the iconic River Ness Infirmary Bridge in Inverness.

Cash is in hand to fix the broken decking but materials are out of stock.

The council says it “understands and appreciates the frustration that people are feeling with the inconvenience of the bridge closure”.

However, the specially-made deck panels are impossible to source because the raw materials are unattainable.

It could opt for different materials, but those to are hard to find.

The council is “actively seeking materials for the bridge repairs” but says the problems in supply, down to “high demand nationally on DIY-related products for timber decking” are outwith their control.

‘Crossing like no other’

The Infirmary Bridge is one of the most photogenic and popular footbridges in Inverness.

It was previously agreed that it would receive more than half a million pounds for much-needed repairs.

The condition of the 140-year-old Infirmary Bridge over the River Ness in the Highland capital has been giving concern for a number of years.

It supports an average of 40,000 crossings a month, rising to 68,000 at peak times.

But due to its wobbliness, it has to be closed during big events in Bught Park.

It would take up to £5 million to replace the bridge, so councillors have agreed that £550,000 will be taken out of Highland Council’s coffers to fix Infirmary Bridge up for another quarter of a century’s use.

Running repairs have been regularly carried out on the bridge from the council’s £64,000 budget covering all Inverness bridge repairs, but the deterioration is now affecting its underside requiring expensive scaffolding.

The suspension foot-bridge had major repairs in 1977 and 1994.

It was constructed in cast-iron and was the work of W. Smith and Sons of the Ness Ironworks back in 1882.