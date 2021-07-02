Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 2
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Aberdeen Grammar face fight to stay at top of Grade 1
-
Forres St Lawrence only one match away from final as they enter NOSCA senior cup against Elgin
-
The Scone Hunter 100: New trail dedicated to showcasing Royal Deeside’s food and drink scene launches
-
Stoneywood Dyce face ‘critical’ week with bottom-of-the-table clash against Stewarts Melville
-
Gaelic in crisis: A year on from report claiming the language ‘could collapse in a decade’, what has changed?
-
Aberdeen Football Club secures ‘major’ new advertising deal from Texo