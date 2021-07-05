Regional breakdown: More than 200 Covid cases in Grampian as numbers across Scotland drop

More than 200 new Covid cases have been recorded in Grampian over the last 24 hours.

The health board accounted for the highest number of cases across the north of Scotland, with 209.

However, this is well down on last week’s high of 322 – and far below the cases recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow (601) and NHS Lothian (561).

According to the daily figures released by the Scottish Government today, there were 2,372 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the last 24 hours – down 354 from Sunday.

NHS Highland reported 75 new cases, while the Western Isles and Shetland had two each. Orkney has none, for the second day in a row.

Vaccination roll-out

Across Scotland 11, 636 people received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, taking the total to 3,869, 223.

Meanwhile, 11, 980 have received their second dose, meaning 2,774, 136 of adults are now fully vaccinated.

As of today, all mainland health boards are offering drop-in vaccinations. These are open to those who have missed an appointment, changed their minds about the vaccine, or those who don’t want to wait for their blue letter.

Announcing the change on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are trying to make this as easy and accessible as possible – you can turn up at a centre, or keep your scheduled appointment.”

The step-up in provisions came as Ms Sturgeon also announced £380million is being invested to help meet the costs of PPE, Test and Protect and the vaccination programme.

Grampian drop-in clinics

Drop in sessions will take place at the P&J Live on Friday and Saturday of this week, offering vaccinations to individuals waiting on the second dose of their vaccine.

Other sessions are also available for individuals over 18 waiting on their first dose of the vaccine.

⦁ Tuesday July 6, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Tillydrone.

⦁ Wednesday July 7, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) Masjid Alhikmah Mosque and Community Centre, 41 Nelson Street.

⦁ Friday July 9, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm), Inchgarth Community Centre, Aboyne Place Garthdee.

Highland drop-in clinics

Patients across the Highland region, between the ages of 18 and 39, overdue for their first dose of the Covid vaccine will be eligible to attend a number of drop in clinics across the region.

The various location available during the course of this week include: