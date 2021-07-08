Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 8
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
‘I know that will not make me popular’: Nicola Sturgeon to be cautious ahead of next week’s coronavirus announcement
-
Guide aimed at creating ‘summer of fun’ for Highland youngsters published
-
Regional breakdown: Hospital admissions on the rise as more than 2,800 people test positive for Covid
-
First glimpse of the new Peterhead ‘drum’ can be seen as Covid continues to slow completion
-
Aberdeen swimming pool ready for revamp after £4.8 million contract awarded
-
‘Dangerous and unethical experiment’: UK Government urged not to drop restrictions