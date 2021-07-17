Hypercar dream team brings Bugatti, Porsche and Rimac together

Porsche and Rimac have agreed to set up a joint venture that incorporates Bugatti to create a new hypercar manufacturer: Bugatti-Rimac.

Under the umbrella of the new company, the Bugatti and Rimac brands will initially produce two hypercar models: the Bugatti Chiron and the all-electric Rimac Nevera.

The joint venture will have its headquarters in Zagreb (Croatia) and is scheduled to be established later this year, with Porsche play a strong role in the joint venture as a strategic partner. Although all Bugatti models will still be produced at the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France, jointly developed Bugatti models are planned for the longer term.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG: “We are combining Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hypercar business with Rimac’s tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility.

Bugatti and Rimac are a perfect match for each other and both contribute important assets

“Bugatti is contributing a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, a loyal customer base and a global dealer organisation to the joint venture. In addition to technology, Rimac is providing new development and organisational approaches.”

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac: “This really is an exciting moment. Rimac Automobili has grown very quickly and the joint venture takes the company to a completely new level. Bugatti and Rimac are a perfect match for each other and both contribute important assets. Together we will pool our knowledge, our technologies and our assets with the goal of creating very special projects in the future.”

The joint venture will see approximately 430 new jobs created – around 300 at the company headquarters in Zagreb and 130 at the Bugatti site in Molsheim.