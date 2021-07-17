Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News

Hypercar dream team brings Bugatti, Porsche and Rimac together

By Felicity Donohoe
July 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Bugatti and Rimac will produce two hypercar models: the Bugatti Chiron and the EV Rimac Nevera.
Bugatti and Rimac will produce two hypercar models: the Bugatti Chiron and the EV Rimac Nevera.

Porsche and Rimac have agreed to set up a joint venture that incorporates Bugatti to create a new hypercar manufacturer: Bugatti-Rimac.

Under the umbrella of the new company, the Bugatti and Rimac brands will initially produce two hypercar models: the Bugatti Chiron and the all-electric Rimac Nevera.

Bugatti Cgron and the Rimac Nevera.

The joint venture will have its headquarters in Zagreb (Croatia) and is scheduled to be established later this year, with Porsche play a strong role in the joint venture as a strategic partner. Although all Bugatti models will still be produced at the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France, jointly developed Bugatti models are planned for the longer term.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG: “We are combining Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hypercar business with Rimac’s tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility.

Bugatti and Rimac are a perfect match for each other and both contribute important assets

“Bugatti is contributing a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, a loyal customer base and a global dealer organisation to the joint venture. In addition to technology, Rimac is providing new development and organisational approaches.”

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac: “This really is an exciting moment. Rimac Automobili has grown very quickly and the joint venture takes the company to a completely new level. Bugatti and Rimac are a perfect match for each other and both contribute important assets. Together we will pool our knowledge, our technologies and our assets with the goal of creating very special projects in the future.”

The joint venture will see approximately 430 new jobs created – around 300 at the company headquarters in Zagreb and 130 at the Bugatti site in Molsheim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal