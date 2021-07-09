Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 9
More from the Press and Journal News team
Public Health Minister Maree Todd under fire for taking face mask off during hospital visit
Regional breakdown: Hospital admissions on the rise as more than 2,800 people test positive for Covid
Covid: Nicola Sturgeon says she will take the decisions that are ‘right’, not popular as she urges caution
More from the Press and Journal
-
“A taste of what’s to come”: Aberdeen’s Greyhope Bay to host series of food and drink taster weekends
-
North-east couple launch new spirits firm with premium gin their first release
-
Cricket: Aberdeenshire aiming to build momentum ahead of key run
-
Ross County can bounce back against Dundee after Covid scuppers kick off at Forfar, says Brian Irvine
-
Kirstin Innes: Scotland’s hospitality industry has always preyed on young people who can’t fight back
-
Scotland’s wild salmon are at crisis point and we need to find out why