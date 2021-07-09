Saturday, July 10th 2021 Show Links

Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 9

By Rachel Amery
July 9, 2021, 8:03 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • The UK Government will be urged to set out exactly how much cash Scotland will receive from a scheme designed to replace European funding following Brexit.
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak will look to gather support for an international deal on business taxes as finance ministers from the G20 group of countries meet in Venice, Italy.
Rishi Sunak.

In case you missed it:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

