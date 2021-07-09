Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 9

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Public Health minister Maree Todd under fire for taking face mask off during hospital visit

Coming up today:

The UK Government will be urged to set out exactly how much cash Scotland will receive from a scheme designed to replace European funding following Brexit.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will look to gather support for an international deal on business taxes as finance ministers from the G20 group of countries meet in Venice, Italy.

In case you missed it:

‘I know that will not make me popular’: Nicola Sturgeon to be cautious ahead of next week’s coronavirus announcement.