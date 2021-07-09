SPONSORED: How Scotland Loves Local is building a better future for the north and north east

Scotland Loves Local is urging people to choose local shops, cafes, restaurants and attractions. Doing so can help protect businesses, safeguard jobs and ensure vital services are retained in our communities.

Choose local and support the businesses around you to build a stronger future for your community.

That’s the message from the Scotland Loves Local campaign. Everyone across north and north east Scotland is urged to not just think local first, but act local first.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) is leading the campaign, with the support of the Scottish Government. STP says the time to make a permanent change to buying habits is now.

STP works with organisations across the region. It believes positive personal decisions now can help the recovery from Covid-19 across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands.

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Scotland Loves Local: from Aberdeen to Inverness

Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “The power of choosing local and supporting businesses in our home areas should not be underestimated. As individuals, making the right choice has never been more important for our communities.

“From Aberdeen to Inverness and Elgin to Kirkwall, so many people have been reminded about the great assets they have on their doorstep – from shops to places for days out. If we can take a positive from what we’ve all been through it is that this could be the start of a stronger, more sustainable future with localism at its heart.

“As more options open up, we cannot afford to overlook the people and businesses who have been there when we needed them most during the pandemic.

“We need people to make a conscious decision to support those around them – whether for shopping, services, a meal with friends or a day out. By choosing local every time, we will make a tremendous difference to the fabric and fortunes of our communities.”

© Supplied by Scotland Loves Local

How to support north and north east communities

The Scotland Loves Local campaign launched last summer, championing the message for people to think local first. It has supported projects and groups across the region.

The Choose Local message is being supported by a major marketing campaign in which local businesses and organisations are being urged to get involved.

Businesses across north and north east Scotland are also being urged to sign up to accept the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, being launched to consumers soon.

More details about the Scotland Loves Local Campaign can be found at www.lovelocal.scot. You can also follow #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal on social media.