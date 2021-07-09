Infirmary Bridge crossing River Ness in Highland capital reopens following “temporary” repairs

Highland Council has made temporary repairs to the iconic River Ness Infirmary Bridge in Inverness.

Interim repairs to the timber boards have made it possible for pedestrians to cross.

However, officials say a “major refurbishment” is planned for a future date when the bridge will have to close again for up to two months.

A spokeswoman said: “Appreciating the importance of the bridge as a link across the River Ness for locals and visitors to get around the city, the council worked hard to source the necessary materials in order to get the bridge repaired and reopened as soon as possible.”

She added that the council will be carrying out consultations with the local community and other stakeholders later this year to present plans for the major refurbishment works.

Popular crossing

The condition of the 140-year-old Infirmary Bridge over the River Ness in the Highland capital has been giving concern for a number of years.

It supports an average of 40,000 crossings a month, rising to 68,000 at peak times.

But due to its wobbliness, it had to be closed during big events in Bught Park.

It is one of the most photogenic and popular footbridges in Inverness.

It was previously agreed that it would receive more than half a million pounds for much-needed repairs.

According to a survey, it would take up to £5 million to replace the bridge, so councillors agreed that £550,000 could be taken out of the council’s coffers to fix it up, extending its lifetime by at least another 25 years.

The major refurbishment will include steelwork, partial repainting and a new timber deck.

The suspension foot-bridge had major repairs in 1977 and 1994.

It was constructed in cast-iron and was the work of W. Smith and Sons of the Ness Ironworks back in 1882.