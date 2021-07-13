Warnings from Scottish SPCA about potential dangers to wildlife this summer

The Scottish SPCA has raised concerns about the potential dangers of sporting and summer equipment in gardens and their impact on wildlife.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has received a number of calls to their helpline regarding injuries to garden wildlife such as hedgehogs, foxes and birds.

Although some animals were able to be nursed back to health with veternary treatment some were not so lucky. Items that pose the most risk are wire fences where animals could get caught, hot tubs and paddling pools were there is a possibility of drowning or leaving paint or chemicals unsecured outside where animals ingest them.

A dedicated team of rescue officers from the SPCA respond to call-outs from concerned people regarding the welfare of animals across Scotland.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Amy Stirton, said: “Of course, we want the public to enjoy themselves this summer but now that the nice weather has hit people are spending more time doing activities in their gardens and this can cause problems for wildlife.

“Recently I’ve attended jobs where fledglings have been stuck in paddling pools and hot tubs. The birds have nearly drowned and are hypothermic by the time they are found. They then have to be taken to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre to recover from being waterlogged, or have heartbreakingly had to be put to sleep.

Enjoy the summer months, but also be vigilant

“I have also attended incidents of hedgehogs and a fox cub becoming trapped in football netting,” Ms Stirton continued.

“Luckily the fox cub I rescued hadn’t been caught in the net long enough for the netting to cut in, however there is still a risk of compartment syndrome once they are freed.

“Hedgehogs have been quite regular visitors to gardens over the last few weeks. Sadly only one survived their ordeal. Another was dead on arrival as it had been strangled by the net, and three have had to be put to sleep due to the extent of their injuries despite our best efforts to save them.

“I even attended a magpie rescue where a bird had got stuck in a barbeque. The poor thing had managed to completely de-glove its leg trying to get out, which would have been very painful and distressing for the bird.

“Simply tidying away any football and badminton netting, fishing equipment, paddling pools and securing hot tubs could be the difference between life and death for some of Scotland’s wildlife.”

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging the public to enjoy the summer months, but also be vigilant so that wildlife can too and to report incidents of wildlife in danger to their helpline, 03000 999 999.