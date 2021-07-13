Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
News

Recap: Nicola Sturgeon confirms move to Level 0 will go ahead on July 19

By Denny Andonova
July 13, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: July 13, 2021, 4:17 pm
© PAFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will move to Level 0 on July 19 in a statement to Holyrood.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of mainland Scotland will move to Level 0 restrictions with some modifications to previous plans. Follow up all details of her statement to Holyrood as it happened below:

