Fundraiser launched for family of A96 crash victim Kelly Smith raises almost £2,500 so far

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of a 41-year-old mum who died following a crash on the A96 near Nairn.

Kelly Smith, 41, sadly died following a one-vehicle crash at around 7pm on Sunday, July 11 on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn.

As tributes continue to flood in for the ‘one-in-a-million’ mum of four, close family friend Danielle Place has set up a dedicated fundraiser to support the family and help with funeral costs.

Already raising £2,410, Danielle said: “As many of you will know a horrible tragedy has occurred and Kelly unfortunately ended up in a fatal car crash on Sunday the 11th at around 7pm at such a young age of 41, which is a shock to so many especially her family who are distraught.

“A wife, loving mother of four, sister, daughter and a good friend to so many. Kelly is well known around Forres and is loved and missed by many.

“Her whole family are in bits especially so close to the death of Carol Hyndman (Kelly’s mum).

“Any money raised will be given to the family to help towards the funeral costs and anything the family needs to help them in this difficult time.

“Kelly was one-in-a-million, will forever be missed and loved by so many. Rest easy.”

As Kelly’s family continue to share touching tributes online, hundreds of kind words – as well as donations – have been posted to the GoFundMe site.

One user paid tribute saying: “I knew Kelly, always full of joy and laughter, can’t believe she’s gone. Thoughts are with the the family.”

Police appeal

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who may have dash-cam footage to help assist them with their inquiries.

Police Sergeant David Miller, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances.

“Sadly the female driver died and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for just over six hours and diversions were in place. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of 11 July.”

You can donate the fundraiser HERE.