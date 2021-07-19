Dogs in cars: Safety reminder as heatwave approaches

Road safety and animal welfare charities have reminded drivers and pet owners that animals must not be left in cars in hot weather.

The warning comes as more people bought pets over lockdown and also look towards taking more road trips over the summer. However, temperatures look set to soar in the coming weeks and the SSPCA has reported that they receive over 1000 calls a year about animals being left in hot cars, sometimes followed by prosecution under animal welfare legislation.

Dogs have no sweat glands and can only cool through panting. As a result they can quickly die of heat stroke or cardiac arrest as temperatures rise very quickly in cars, often overheating in a matter of minutes.

Top tips to keep dogs safe in summer:

Walk dogs early in the morning or late at night as hot pavements can burn their paws. Stick to grass, if you can.

Cooling damp towels, paddling pools or cold/wet blankets help keep dogs cool in the heat.

Dip their feet into water or spray a light water mist water on to their face.

A bowl of iced water with a fan behind it blowing cool air over a snoozing pooch can ease their discomfort.

On long car journeys:

Have plenty of fresh water to keep them cool. Make sure they are restrained by placing them in a travel basket or using a pet travel harness.

Make plenty of stops and take them to shaded, cool areas beneath trees.

Have a cool or damp water pad for them to sit on.

Stay on the lookout for distressed dogs in other cars. If you see an animal in a hot car, take a note of the make, model and registration and ask for an announcement to be made (at supermarkets or service stations). If not, call the SSPCA immediately and in confidence on 03000 999 999, or the police on 999.