Daily positive Covid test rates fall by more than 500 across Scotland

The rate of positive Coronavirus tests has fallen in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 2,086 cases have been reported.

This is more than 500 fewer than yesterday’s 2,636.

Despite this drop in positive cases, the rate of both deaths and hospital admissions continues to rise.

There are now 543 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, the highest number since March 11 this year.

47 of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.

A further 19 deaths have been reported, eight more than yesterday’s 11.

The majority of cases continue to be in the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lothian areas.

Regional figures

Of the 2,086 cases that have been reported in the past 24 hours, 187 are in the NHS Grampian area.

Though this is less than the cases reported on July 14, it remains the area with the fifth highest number of cases in Scotland.

There are now 34 people being treated in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

In NHS Highland, 96 positive cases have been reported, with 14 people requiring hospital treatment.

There is no one in hospital with Covid across NHS Shetland, NHS Orkney or NHS Western Isles.

However, Shetland has reported 13 new cases in the past 24 hours and Orkney has reported 2.

Vaccinations

Across Scotland, 3,956,549 have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

2,927,130 have also now had their second dose.

Everyone in Scotland can register for their vaccination online if they have not yet had one.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney emphasised the need for people to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.