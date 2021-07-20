Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 20
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will benefit from having outfield leadership after Scott Brown is handed captaincy
-
Scottish rural businesses better together for attracting consumer spend
-
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley talks up need for competition all over the field
-
Scott Begbie: Please can someone put an end to the horror of the gulls?
-
Cameron Harper calls on Caley Thistle to rise to early season pressure in must-win Premier Sports Cup game against Cove Rangers
-
Malky Mackay targets five more Ross County arrivals – but won’t rush through moves