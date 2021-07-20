Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid briefing after Scotland moves to Level 0

By Denny Andonova
July 20, 2021, 9:49 am Updated: July 20, 2021, 11:58 am
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to speak from 12:15.

Nicola Sturgeon is to hold a Covid briefing on Tuesday following the country’s move to Level 0 – the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.

The First Minister is expected to give an update on the latest figures and issue advice to the public after the further easing of restrictions across mainland Scotland.

Although there were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government, a number of changes came into force on Monday, July 19 – bringing the country “as close to normal as possible”.

Some of the main changes were the further easing of social distancing measures in public indoor places, which have been reduced to one meter, as well as more freedom on public gatherings indoors and outdoors.

Under the new restrictions, groups of up to eight people from four households can meet inside a home and stay overnight, while up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors.

Up to 10 people from eight households can also meet in a public space like a restaurant.

However, as part of the slight modifications to the plans, hospitality venues are required to close at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected.

The move to Level 0 also came as Scotland recorded the lowest number of positive coronavirus cases since June 21 yesterday.

On Monday, there were 1,464 positive cases reported across the country and no new deaths from coronavirus.

When and where to watch?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to update the country on the latest coronavirus statistics and provide advice on the further easing of restriction today at 12.15pm.

Viewers can watch the briefing live on BBC Scotland.

