Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 21
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 21
-
Only Fools and Bridies: The Forfar actor who could have been Del Boy
-
£2 million makeover planned for Barra Airport – but ‘bucket list’ beach runways will stay
-
Blair Spittal targets strong end to July for Ross County after weeks of Covid troubles
-
Returning Andy Reid has important role to play for Inverurie Locos
-
Continuing online performances post-pandemic will save theatre