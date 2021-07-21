Red Arrows cancelled at RAF Lossiemouth but still due to soar in Peterhead

Cloud cover has forced the Red Arrows display at RAF Lossiemouth to be cancelled but the world famous jets are still due to roar over Peterhead.

The north-east coast was shrouded in thick cloud through the morning as the scarlet aircraft arrived in Scotland.

However, despite the skies clearing, it has been decided that the visibility will not be good enough for the jets to perform at Lossiemouth.

What is the problem with the weather?

Stunts performed by the Red Arrows require the jets to fly close together with wings appearing to almost touch.

Some also require pilots to fly towards each other before avoiding each other at almost the last second.

The risk involved requires clear skies to allow the crews to fly safely without endangering themselves or those on the ground.

The RAF Lossiemouth display, which was due to take place at 2pm, was initially delayed before it was cancelled at about 2.30pm.

What a way to arrive in #Scotland! The #RedArrows flew in formation with the RAF’s new submarine-hunter, the #Poseidon MRA1, for the first time today. The maritime patrol aircraft is based at #RAF Lossiemouth, where the Red Arrows landed this morning. Image by Cpl Adam Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/Qje5TWNDRI — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 21, 2021

Station commander Group Captain Chris Layden said: “There is a really awkward layer of broken cloud at about 800ft and the trouble tis this is under the limit they need to observe for their display.

“The main thing is safety and we have to stick to the limits and until the weather clears, and it isn’t going to in time for the Reds, it can’t go ahead.

“We have done the best we can but unfortunately the weather has beaten us for the Red Arrows.”

Gp Capt Layden explained it was still hoped a Typhoon aerial display could take place later in the afternoon.

When can I see Red Arrows in north-east?

Will the Red Arrows still perform in Peterhead?

Organisers of Peterhead’s Scottish Week have stressed the display over the Lido in the town at 7pm will still go ahead.

Communities across the north-east are expected to get a look at the popular jets as they fly from RAF Lossiemouth for the event before returning to the Moray base.

The organisers of the Peterhead event have stressed roads from Mile End to Links Terrace will be closed from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for safety with the Lido car park shut until 9pm.

Spectators have been urged to arrive early to secure a vantage point for the spectacular display.