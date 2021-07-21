Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Red Arrows cancelled at RAF Lossiemouth but still due to soar in Peterhead

Cloud cover has forced the Red Arrows display at RAF Lossiemouth to be cancelled but the world famous jets are still due to roar over Peterhead.
By David Mackay
July 21, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 3:05 pm
The Red Arrows display at RAF Lossiemouth has been cancelled. Photo: Gordon Lennox/DCT Media
The north-east coast was shrouded in thick cloud through the morning as the scarlet aircraft arrived in Scotland.

However, despite the skies clearing, it has been decided that the visibility will not be good enough for the jets to perform at Lossiemouth.

What is the problem with the weather?

Stunts performed by the Red Arrows require the jets to fly close together with wings appearing to almost touch.

Some also require pilots to fly towards each other before avoiding each other at almost the last second.

The risk involved requires clear skies to allow the crews to fly safely without endangering themselves or those on the ground.

The RAF Lossiemouth display, which was due to take place at 2pm, was initially delayed before it was cancelled at about 2.30pm.

Station commander Group Captain Chris Layden said: “There is a really awkward layer of broken cloud at about 800ft and the trouble tis this is under the limit they need to observe for their display.

“The main thing is safety and we have to stick to the limits and until the weather clears, and it isn’t going to in time for the Reds, it can’t go ahead.

“We have done the best we can but unfortunately the weather has beaten us for the Red Arrows.”

Gp Capt Layden explained it was still hoped a Typhoon aerial display could take place later in the afternoon.

When can I see Red Arrows in north-east?

Will the Red Arrows still perform in Peterhead?

Organisers of Peterhead’s Scottish Week have stressed the display over the Lido in the town at 7pm will still go ahead.

Communities across the north-east are expected to get a look at the popular jets as they fly from RAF Lossiemouth for the event before returning to the Moray base.

The organisers of the Peterhead event have stressed roads from Mile End to Links Terrace will be closed from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for safety with the Lido car park shut until 9pm.

Spectators have been urged to arrive early to secure a vantage point for the spectacular display.

