Poll shows people want end to social distancing but happy to keep wearing masks

Results from a survey show people want an end to social distancing, but would be happy to continue wearing their face masks.

We asked readers what they thought about the recent changes in Covid restrictions as Scotland moved to Level 0 – and hundreds responded.

There were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government.

Some of which included hospitality shutting at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected, the physical distance requirement will be one meter and the wearing of face coverings to remain “for some time to come”.

Face masks versus physical distancing

When readers were asked if the social distancing rule change from two-metre to one-metre was too soon, just right, or if it should be removed – 49% answered it should be removed.

However, when asked if they would be “happy to keep wearing a mask” for the foreseeable future – 55% said yes.

The first minister said wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will continue in Scotland.

When asked if masks will be around until Christmas, Deputy First Minister John Swinney answered that it was “perfectly conceivable.”

Split opinions on modified restrictions

Venues will close at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected.

More than 100 of the 240 people who took our survey said closing times should be later, but less than half of those polled said it was “just right”.

When it came to determining if the decision to do away with pre-booking for a spot at the pub, three-quarters agreed with the lifting of this restriction.

With wedding season in full swing, we asked the public what they thought about guest lists increasing by 100 more attendees.

Almost half of the responses showed people thought it was “just right”, while a smaller percentage thought there should be able to expand the invitee list.

