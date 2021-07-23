Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News

Weekend weather to start cooling down following weeks of soaring temperatures

By Lauren Robertson
July 23, 2021, 12:06 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 12:21 pm
Sunbathers enjoy 26C heat in Stonehaven.
After weeks of high temperatures across the whole of the UK, those running low on sun cream may be glad to know that temperatures are due to drop this weekend.

Temperatures as high as 27.5C were recorded in the Aberdeen area over recent weeks, with locals flocking to the beaches to enjoy the sun.

Going into the weekend, there are warnings of extreme weather conditions down south, including rain and thunderstorms.

Despite this, weather across the north and north-east of Scotland is due to settle down.

After more than a week of high temperatures, the weekend ahead looks to be more like a July we’re used to up north.

Inverness

Locals in the Inverness area might need to keep their sun cream out for a little while longer.

Temperatures are due to drop a little this coming weekend, but not far below 18C.

Much like the past week, mornings are due to be warm but cloudy, but the sun is forecast to make an appearance with the afternoon, along with clear blue skies.

Warm weather is due to continue into next week, with temperatures of 19C expected on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the cloud is due to be more persistent moving into next week, with shorter sunny spells forecast.

There may be a few short showers as the week goes on, good news for any parched gardens in the area.

Aberdeen

Temperatures are due to sit at around 15C in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Blue skies may feel like a thing of the past as the area is forecast to be cloudy for most of the day, though the sun may peek through in the evening.

Sun lovers need not despair, as things should pick back up a little on Sunday, with temperatures forecast to be around 18 degrees.

The sun is also due to make more of an appearance on Sunday, with sunny spells expected for the majority of the day.

Enjoying the sun on Aberdeen beach last Saturday. Pic by Chris Sumner

Looking into next week, warmer temperatures should stick around for a little while longer.

Temperatures are due to be around 17C, potentially reaching 18C.

Humidity may be high as cloud is forecast across the region, with intermittent sunny spells throughout the week.

There may even be a few rain showers from Tuesday onwards.

