The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows no neighbourhoods from the north and north-east in the country’s top ten for case rates.

However, half of the north-east neighbourhoods with the highest case rates per 100,000 are in Aberdeen, with Torry East standing out with a rate of 556.6, the top figure in the area.

The second-highest rate was recorded in Aberdeenshire, with a rate of 474.9