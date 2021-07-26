Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 26
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
‘I’m staring into a huge void at the moment’: Sandy Allan pays tribute to friend and climbing partner Rick Allen
-
Health Secretary ‘confident’ Scotland still on course for August opening
-
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 26
-
Missing Elgin man Alan Reid traced safe and well
-
Dons’ latest signing will guide club and community on personal finance under five-year deal
-
Rothes boss Ross Jack pleased with opening day win against Fort William