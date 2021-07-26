Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifeboat crews launched to assist people in the sea on inflatable dinghy

By Ellie Milne
July 26, 2021, 10:15 pm
Lunan Bay
Lunan Bay

A number of people floating out to sea near Montrose this afternoon sparked the launch of RNLI lifeboats.

Coastguard teams requested the launch of both Montrose Lifeboat and Montrose ILB at around 3.45pm on Monday, July 26.

The coastguard also requested the assistance of a Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) from the nearby Magne Viking while the boats were en route.

People were spotted floating out to sea on inflatable toys and dinghy near Red Castle at Lunan Bay, around four miles from Montrose.

They were luckily able to self rescue back to the shore where they were met by Montrose coastguard who offered help and advice.

The lifeboat and ILB were able to stand down soon afterwards and the FRC was returned to its ship.

Water can be ‘extremely dangerous’

Today’s incident follows the tragic deaths of six people in Scottish waters at the weekend.

Tributes were paid earlier today to three people who died after getting into difficulty at Loch Lomond, including a nine-year-old boy.

The police have issued an appeal reminding people of the dangers of open water swimming.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting, but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is: exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water, if possible.”

