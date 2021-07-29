Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Regional breakdown: Grampian reports more than 100 new Covid cases for first time in a week

NHS Grampian has reported more than 100 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - for the first time in a week.
By Kirstin Tait
July 29, 2021, 3:05 pm
Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported more than 100 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – for the first time in a week.

The health board reported 126 new cases, a rise of 45 on yesterday’s figures.

Of those, 59 were reported in Aberdeen City, 49 in Aberdeenshire and 18 in Moray.

One person in Aberdeen has also died from the virus in the same time frame, with 13 in total recorded in Scotland.

The Western Isles has reported five new cases in the past 24 hours following a spike earlier in the week.

The health board reported their highest ever amount of cases on Tuesday following an outbreak in a Stornoway care home. Yesterday, it was confirmed the number of cases at Dun Berisay Care Home was 19. 

Elsewhere, the Highlands reported 73 new cases.

A further two cases were recorded in Shetland, while Orkney had no new cases for a second day.

Across Scotland

The latest government data shows that numbers rose across the country in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,398 new cases confirmed.

That’s an extra 219 cases on yesterday’s figure of 1,179.

Today’s statistics show a further decrease in the daily test positivity rate, making it the lowest positivity rate since June 19 for the third day in a row.

The government reported that of 33,679 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – just 4.6% were positive.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has risen slightly to 490, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,005,421 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,145,017 have also received their second.

