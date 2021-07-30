Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 30
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wary of Breidablik threat
-
Aberdeen club captain Joe Lewis: We won’t underestimate Breidablik
-
OPINION: Human trafficking cases caused by organised gangs are on our doorsteps – what can be done to end it?
-
Scottish Amateur: Brilliant Blairgowrie teen Connor Graham set to make more history at Murcar Links
-
Stonehaven seafood restaurant announces closure with immediate effect
-
Animal-mad teen delivers inspiring speech – despite death of stage goldfish during rehearsal