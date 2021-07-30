Regional breakdown: Covid cases across Scotland rise for the third day

The latest government data shows a further increase in positive Covid cases across Scotland, with another 1,456 recorded.

That’s 58 more cases than Thursday’s figure of 1,398 cases.

It means it is the third day in a row that numbers have risen.

And, following a three day streak of the lowest daily test positivity rate since June 19, the number has jumped back up to 6.2%.

It means that of the 25,990 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – 6.2% of were positive.

Of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 100 were from NHS Grampian.

There were 62 reported in Aberdeen City, 27 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

Two people from Moray have also died. In total, six deaths have been reported since yesterday.

In the Highlands, 55 new Covid cases were confirmed.

The Western Isles has reported three new cases, while Shetland has four. Orkney has none for a third day.

Across Scotland, the number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has decreased slightly to 474, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,007,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,162,662 have also received their second.

Track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.