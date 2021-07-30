News / Aberdeenshire Road reopened following two vehicle crash on B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road By Kirstin Tait July 30, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 6:48 pm Police closed the road in all direction after a crash on the B9000. Picture by Paul Glendell Emergency services attended a crash involving two 4X4 cars on the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road. Police were called to the crash at Waterridgemuir on the Newburgh to Pitmedden road at around 3.30pm on Friday (July 30). There has been a crash on the B9000 at a crossroads. Supplied by Google Maps. Two fire engines arrived at the scene at 4.14pm. The crossroads was closed in all directions while emergency services dealt with the crash between two 4×4 cars. Those involved were passed on to the care of the ambulance service. Police say the road has now reopened. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close