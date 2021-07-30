Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Road reopened following two vehicle crash on B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road

By Kirstin Tait
July 30, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 6:48 pm
Police closed the road in all direction after a crash on the B9000. Picture by Paul Glendell
Emergency services attended a crash involving two 4X4 cars on the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road.

Police were called to the crash at Waterridgemuir on the Newburgh to Pitmedden road at around 3.30pm on Friday (July 30).

There has been a crash on the B9000 at a crossroads. Supplied by Google Maps.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene at 4.14pm.

The crossroads was closed in all directions while emergency services dealt with the crash between two 4×4 cars.

Those involved were passed on to the care of the ambulance service.

Police say the road has now reopened.

