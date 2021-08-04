Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News

Property owners urged to secure compensation for A9 dualling disruption

By Michelle Henderson
August 4, 2021, 10:36 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 11:52 am
The A9 dualling programme, coordinated by Transport Scotland, aims to upgrade 11 sections of the Inverness to Perth trunk road.
The A9 dualling programme, coordinated by Transport Scotland, aims to upgrade 11 sections of the Inverness to Perth trunk road.

People living along a stretch of a busy north road due to be dualled can apply for compensation for disruption caused.

Work has been approved for a 12.5 mile section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road, covering two areas – Glen Garry to Dalwhinnie, and Dalwhinnie to Crubenmore – known as projects seven and eight.

Now owners of homes, farms and businesses along the route are being urged to act promptly in seeking compensation for disruption likely to occur when the project finally gets under way.

Part of the A9 Glen Garry to Crubenmore section.

Even those only impacted by noise, vibrations, smell or lighting can apply.

Mike Reid, partner and head of energy at property consultancy Galbraith, said: “Owners with land taken by the proposed scheme may make an advance claim for compensation once their property has been acquired by the Scottish Ministers.

“Claims made are assessed at 90% of the potential loss resulting from the scheme, with a balancing payment made based on the actual loss once the scheme has completed.

“As these sections of the new dual carriageway could take up to three years to complete, it is well worth submitting an advance claim for compensation to recover at least some of the costs and losses caused by the scheme.”

Read more:

A9 dualling project

The A9 dualling programme, coordinated by Transport Scotland, aims to upgrade 11 sections of the Inverness to Perth trunk road.

Contractors aim to upgrade 80 miles of road from single to dual carriageways to boost growth through improved safety and quicker journey times.

New Stanley Tullybelton junction on the A9 was completed earlier this year.

The scheme is one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history linking up Inverness with the central belt.

Last month, Transport Minister Graeme Dey vowed the project would be completed “efficiently” and within their original £3billion budget.

Mr Reid and his colleagues are acting on behalf of the owners of the majority of the land affected by projects seven and eight so are only too aware of the implications these projects have on adjacent properties.

“People will of course want to ensure they’re adequately compensated for any loss and we have assisted many owners and occupiers along the A9 with claims,” said Mike Reid.

“Advance work preparing the information required for any compensation claim is important to make sure all aspects of the loss are included.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal