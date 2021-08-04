Property owners urged to secure compensation for A9 dualling disruption

People living along a stretch of a busy north road due to be dualled can apply for compensation for disruption caused.

Work has been approved for a 12.5 mile section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road, covering two areas – Glen Garry to Dalwhinnie, and Dalwhinnie to Crubenmore – known as projects seven and eight.

Now owners of homes, farms and businesses along the route are being urged to act promptly in seeking compensation for disruption likely to occur when the project finally gets under way.

Even those only impacted by noise, vibrations, smell or lighting can apply.

Mike Reid, partner and head of energy at property consultancy Galbraith, said: “Owners with land taken by the proposed scheme may make an advance claim for compensation once their property has been acquired by the Scottish Ministers.

“Claims made are assessed at 90% of the potential loss resulting from the scheme, with a balancing payment made based on the actual loss once the scheme has completed.

“As these sections of the new dual carriageway could take up to three years to complete, it is well worth submitting an advance claim for compensation to recover at least some of the costs and losses caused by the scheme.”

A9 dualling project

The A9 dualling programme, coordinated by Transport Scotland, aims to upgrade 11 sections of the Inverness to Perth trunk road.

Contractors aim to upgrade 80 miles of road from single to dual carriageways to boost growth through improved safety and quicker journey times.

The scheme is one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history linking up Inverness with the central belt.

Last month, Transport Minister Graeme Dey vowed the project would be completed “efficiently” and within their original £3billion budget.

Mr Reid and his colleagues are acting on behalf of the owners of the majority of the land affected by projects seven and eight so are only too aware of the implications these projects have on adjacent properties.

“People will of course want to ensure they’re adequately compensated for any loss and we have assisted many owners and occupiers along the A9 with claims,” said Mike Reid.

“Advance work preparing the information required for any compensation claim is important to make sure all aspects of the loss are included.”