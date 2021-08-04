Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
News / Moray

Forests across the north and north-east could act as protective forts for red squirrels

By Lauren Taylor
August 4, 2021, 1:18 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 2:09 pm
Natural strongholds identified to help red squirrel populations.
Forests across the north and north-east could act as forts to protect red squirrels, even if greys were to run rampant.

Around 80% of the UK’s red squirrel population can be found in Scotland, new research has found. However, the native reds continue to be under threat from their cousins, the invasive grey squirrels.

A variety of conservation measures have been implemented or proposed, from grey squirrel culls to creating managed strongholds.

Earlier this year, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, worried that greys could spread further into the Grampians and Highlands, urged the public to log sightings of both squirrels.

By keeping track of the sightings, the charity could monitor the spread of the greys.

Now a new study from Heriot-Watt University and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) revealed that more than 20 forests in Scotland could act as natural strongholds for red squirrels.

Professor Andy White, a mathematical biologist at the university, developed a model to determine whether Scotland’s forests could protect the red squirrels.

He said: “Our model shows that, even in a worst-case scenario, if greys are allowed to run rampant around Scotland, red squirrels will find haven in these natural strongholds.

“This is great news for red squirrels.”

Red squirrels thrive in coniferous forests

Around 10 years ago it was thought that grey squirrels would spread north through Scotland, wiping out the native reds.

However, it has been found that red squirrels thrive in coniferous forests, meanwhile, their grey counterparts do better in broadleaf and mixed forests.

Prof White added: “The current policy is to create 19 managed strongholds for the reds, where broadleaf trees are removed and replanted with conifers that would protect their red populations. However, this would reduce tree species diversity for other species.

“Our model shows that over 20 existing forests in Scotland would act as natural strongholds for the reds. This means we don’t have to remove broadleaf species like oak.

“Natural strongholds could conserve red squirrel populations while simultaneously maintaining forest diversity.”

Map of natural strongholds identified to protect red squirrel populations. Supplied by McDaid PR.

The team discovered a number of natural strongholds across the north and north-east, including Glen Affric, Glenmore Forest, and Aultmore.

Kenny Kortland, FLS wildlife ecologist said: “This modelling work confirms that forest landscapes managed for timber production create safe havens for viable populations of red squirrels, even if grey squirrel populations were to expand.

“This is great news, as we can all continue to use timber products from Scotland safe in the knowledge that the sector supports one of Scotland’s most popular species.”

