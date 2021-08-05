KPMG names its new senior partner in Scotland

International professional services giant KPMG has announced the appointment of James Kergon as senior partner in Scotland.

Mr Kergon is responsible for a team of more than 1,300 people across KPMG’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, with a remit to drive the firm’s growth across Scotland.

He joined the firm as a graduate in Glasgow 23 years ago, qualifying in 2001 before moving from audit to transaction services in 2003. He became a partner in 2016 and took over as Glasgow office senior partner in June 2020.

I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead KPMG in Scotland.” James Kergon, KPMG

Mr Kergon replaces Catherine Burnet, who became KPMG’s head of UK audit in May and will work closely with Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay.

The new senior partner for Scotland will also continue in his role as the firm’s Scottish head of deal advisory, advising businesses and investors on transactions.

Mr Kergon said: “I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead KPMG in Scotland. I have worked closely with and learnt a lot from my predecessors in the role and look forward to building on the firm’s strong heritage in Scotland and empowering the exceptional people that underpin our success.

‘Remarkable time’

“It’s a truly remarkable time for businesses. We are supporting clients of every size against a backdrop of economic recovery and rapid change, advising on everything from new technology and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) to the steps our clients need to take to become more sustainable. And our clients, like all of our own people, are adapting to new ways of working.”

Chris Hearld, head of regions at KPMG in the UK, added: “James’ leadership of our Glasgow office and Scottish deal advisory team make him perfectly suited to support our clients as the pace of Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerates.

“It’s also great to see someone who’s gained more than two decades’ experience with the firm, on the ground in Scotland, take on the senior partner role.

“It helps showcase the investment we make in people to the businesses we work with and, more importantly, our latest cohort of new joiners, graduates and apprentices.”

KPMG operates from 21 offices across the UK, with approximately 16,000 partners and staff.

Azets moves into KPMG’s old offices in Aberdeen, aiming to double the size of its Granite City team by 2026

Is north-east firm Trojan Energy poised to become one of KPMG’s technology ‘unicorns’?