Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News

Southern Highlands and north-east warned of thunderstorm ‘disruption’ on Sunday

By Craig Munro
August 7, 2021, 10:29 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 11:34 am
Tomorrow's yellow weather warning.
Residents of the southern Highlands and north-east have been told to expect ‘disruption’ tomorrow as the regions were issued with a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

The warning covers most of mainland Scotland south of Ullapool, as well as many of the Inner Hebrides, and will come into effect at midnight.

It is due to last for the entire day on Sunday, before expiring at 11.59pm.

The Met Office warns that there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, and damage could also be caused by lightning strikes, wind or hail.

Travel disruption may also occur, with lightning and flooding possibly bringing delays or cancellations to train and bus routes.

More information can be found on the meteorological body’s website here.

Weekend thunderstorms

The alert comes after a thunderstorm warning for the entire Scottish mainland today was issued on Thursday and later cancelled.

It was replaced by a new warning covering a smaller area, but still a significant portion of the Highlands, which is currently in effect.

Sepa flood alerts are also in effect today for all parts of mainland Scotland, urging the public to ‘remain vigilant’.

ScotRail announced this morning that a speed restriction would be placed on several routes due to the forecast heavy rain today.

Those routes include all services to and from Aberdeen and Inverness, and will likely lead to some delays.

