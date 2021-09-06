Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on September 6
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Maggie’s Aberdeen announced as official charity partner for Scotland v England tennis tournament
-
Aberdeen to Newcastle flights resume today
-
Stereophonics release new single and announce P&J Live date
-
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 6
-
Highland MSP fronts new campaign to change prostitution laws to criminalise men who pay for sex
-
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings encouraged by victory over Formartine United