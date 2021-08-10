Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on August 10
Caithness woman missing for over a week has been found
‘Nervous’ SNP politicians in last minute talks over Green deal plans
Missing Turriff teenager found safe and well
From a military vehicle named Vera to Pies by Post: Lochinver Larder serves up 65,000 pies to hungry fans
Dutch Spotted Sheep popularity grows as new breed record set at 20,000gn
Spirits group Distil to invest up to £5million in distillery centre