Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
‘He died with his boots on, walking somewhere that he loved’: Family of missing walker confirm body found

The family of an 84-year-old hillwalker who went missing last week have announced a body has been found.
By Kirstin Tait
August 11, 2021, 7:40 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 8:29 am
Missing person John Smith. Supplied by Police Scotland.
John Smith, who was known as Frank, was last seen on CCTV leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on Thursday, August 5.

Mr Smith was visiting the area to do some hillwalking, and as searches got under way his grey Mazda 6 was found in the Ben Cruachan car park.

Oban, Arrochar and Tayside mountain rescue teams searched for the Nottingham man, along with dogs from the Search and Rescue Dog Assocation (Sarda), while his family grew increasingly worried.

His daughter Helen Bang previously said although he was fit and healthy, they had been worried about him going out in the hills on his own incase he got tired.

Early this morning, Ms Bang confirmed their worst fears had been realised as a body has been found.

Posting on social media, she said: “My dad’s body was recovered from Ben Cruachan yesterday afternoon.

“He died with his boots on, walking somewhere that he loved. People must do things that bring them joy.

‘I will miss him forever’

“I will miss him forever, but feel very lucky that he was my dad.

“We are very grateful for all the kind messages from friends and strangers.”

She thanked Oban Mountain Rescue Team for their “Herculean” efforts to find her dad, and suggested donations in memory of her dad should be made to them.

Mr Smith was an experienced hillwalker, but put his passion on hold for 20 years to become his wife’s full-time carer.

