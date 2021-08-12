Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News

Guidance published to support transgender children in schools

By Ellie Milne
August 12, 2021, 2:11 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 3:33 pm
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

The Scottish Government has issued new guidance for schools to better support transgender children and young people.

The document contains real-life examples, best practice and advise on a wide range of issues that could affect transgender pupils.

It explores bullying, safety and privacy including the importance of safe spaces for girls and boys within schools.

Steps advised to school staff involve having open and honest conversations with young people and ensuring the curriculum is inclusive.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Pupils are happier and learn more at school when they feel safe, respected and included.

“We know transgender young people can face many issues in schools and that teachers and staff must have the confidence and skills to support their mental, physical and emotional health.

Practical suggestions

“This guidance outlines how schools can support transgender young people while ensuring that the rights of all pupils are fully respected.

“It provides schools with practical suggestions. The guidance is not prescriptive and does not promote transitioning.”

The government’s intention to produce guidance in this area was first announced in June 2019 and it has since been developed to address gender equality within education.

Research carried out before the publication highlighted that it is necessary in schools to help put a stop to discrimination.

The survey of more than 700 LGBT young people in Scotland revealed that 82% who are transgender had expereinced bullying in school. Of those, 68% said it had “negatively affected their educational attainment”.

Carrie Lindsay, president of the Association of Directors of Education Scotland (ADES), said: “ADES welcomes any resource that helps give schools information and advice about how they can ensure an inclusive school ethos and environment for all of our children and young people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal