Scotland reports highest daily number of Covid cases this month

A total of 1,815 Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours – an increase of 248 on yesterday’s number.

This is the highest number of daily cases since July 19 when 1,908 new cases were reported.

The test positivity rate in the country has also risen again to 10.6%.

According to the latest government data, there have been nine new deaths reported of people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the deaths were in the Highlands and one was in Shetland.

There are now 338 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, which is an increase of one since yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care has also risen by one to 40.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board with the highest number of cases, having reported 2,365 in the past seven days.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has dropped to seventh highest in the country for the number of newly reported cases of Covid.

The health board remains sixth highest in the country for total cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Grampian has reported 98 new cases with six in Moray, 36 in Aberdeen City and 56 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Highlands has recorded a further 46 cases.

There are five new cases in the Western Isles and one in Shetland, but none in Orkney.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,205 first doses of the Covid vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,061,687.

For second doses, a total of 14,371 people received the jab yesterday which brings the number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland to 3,482,188.

Up to August 16, NHS Grampian reported that 78.1% of over 18s had received both doses of the vaccine.

The three health boards with the highest percentage of adults fully vaccinated are currently NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.