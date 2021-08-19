Covid cases in Scotland continue to rise as more than 3,000 reported in 24 hours

The number of daily Covid cases in Scotland are continuing to rise with a total of 3,367 reported in the past 24 hours.

The last time the daily number was more than 3,000 was on July 6 when 3,091 were reported.

Today’s positive cases are an increase of 829 on yesterday’s number and the test positivity rate has also risen to 9%.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has tweeted saying the rise in cases is not “unexpected” due to the recent significant easing of restrictions.

The latest data from the government shows that the total number of cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic is now 373,143.

A further seven deaths have been reported, none of which are in the north or north-east.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus has dropped from 338 to 317 in the past 24 hours.

There are also currently 33 coronavirus patients in intensive care which is a decrease of six from yesterday.

A rise in cases not unexpected as we significantly ease restrictions, however it should still serve as a reminder that virus is with us. Vaccination prog in Scotland (and across rUK) making significant progress, 90% aged 18yrs + 1st dose, 78% 18yrs + fully vaccinated. https://t.co/FeJzjeiBl0 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) August 19, 2021

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is the tenth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases in the past 24 hours, with 137 new cases.

Meanwhile, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has reported the highest number with 1,023.

There are 56 new cases in Aberdeen City, 66 in Aberdeenshire and 15 in Moray.

An additional 85 cases have been reported in the Highlands and seven in the Western Isles.

NHS Orkney has confirmed five new cases while NHS Shetland has reported four in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

The total number of people in Scotland who have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine is now 4,068,806.

In the past 24 hours, 14,416 people have received their second dose which means 3,512,673 people are now fully vaccinated.

In Scotland, 90.8% of over 18s have received their first dose while 78.9 have also received their second.