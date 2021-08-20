Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: Covid cases in Scotland increase for a second day as cases hit 3,613

By Michelle Henderson
August 20, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 3:16 pm
Covid case numbers in Scotland are continuing to rise as 3,613 new infections are recorded in the latest 24 hours.
Covid case numbers in Scotland are continuing to rise as 3,613 new infections are recorded in the latest 24 hours.

Cases of Covid-19 are continuing to surge across Scotland, with more than 3,500 recorded overnight.

The daily figures released by the Scottish Government show case numbers have increased by 246, with a total of 3,613 registered across the country.

Nine deaths were also reported in the latest 24 hours.

A total of 376,756 cases have been recorded by health officials across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Regional breakdown

NHS Highland recorded 178 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 93 on Thursday.

NHS Grampian noted a further 166 cases, up from 29.

Health boards in the islands also recorded new cases, with five new cases in the Western Isles, three new cases in Orkney and one in Shetland.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest case numbers across the country with 1,106 new infections in the latest 24 hours.

Read more:

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 2,731 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 4,071,537.

Meanwhile, 3,526,754 of Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 14,081 received the second dose of their Covi-19 vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

Drop-in centres are being held across the country as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal