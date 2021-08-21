Scotland records more than 3,000 new Covid cases for third day in a row

More than 3,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland for the third day in a row.

There have been 3,464 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 10.9%.

Three deaths were also reported, including one in the Highlands.

According to the latest government data, there are currently 320 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid – three more since yesterday.

There are also 32 coronavirus patients currently in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde region remains the highest for daily cases, reporting 1,104 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has recorded 174 new cases, slightly down from 178 on Friday.

There are 80 new cases in Aberdeen City, 83 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Grampian was the ninth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases, while NHS Highland was fifth highest.

In the Highlands there are a further 122 new cases.

NHS Western Isles, NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland have each reported three new cases.

Vaccine roll-out

A further 4,018 people in Scotland have received their first vaccine bringing the total to 4,075,555.

The number of fully vaccinated people in the country has risen to 3,541,708 after 14,954 received their second dose yesterday.

This means 79.6% of people have now had both doses, including 8.2% of 16 to 17-year-olds.