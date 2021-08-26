Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens of cyclists participating in relay ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End to fundraise for charity

By Lauren Taylor
August 26, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 11:34 am
John Burns, John Knott and Dudley Giles are completing the full cycle from John O'Groats to Land's End.
More than 50 cyclists are participating in a fundraising relay ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End in support of Help for Heroes.

Four of the cyclists will ride the whole distance as the route meanders its way down the length of the UK, paying respects to the fallen along the way.

Others will join in along the ride to help carry a wooden baton for a journey that will be just shy of 1,300 miles.

Former soldier John Burns organised the relay which departs from John O’Groats on August 28. The 47-year-old from London will be one of the four cycling the full distance.

He will be joined by former RAF engineer and Warrior Games competitor John Knott from Doncaster. Mr Knott’s first recumbent bike was funded by Help for Heroes.

Retiree, Tony Bagnall, from Newcastle who served in the RAF for 24 years will also be taking on the cycling challenge alongside battlefield guide and former military policeman Dudley Giles from Newark.

The cyclists plan to arrive in Land’s End around three weeks later.

The JOGLE Relay

Along the way riders will deviate from the normal route to visit several prominent military sites to pay respects to the fallen, including the Dunbeath War Memorial in Caithness.

Mr Burns explained: “It’s really two rides in one. Four of us – each of whom is a veteran – will ride each day and cover the whole distance, while another 50-odd cyclists have volunteered to join us day by day to carry the baton which has been crafted by Veterans Woodcraft, in Richmond, Yorkshire.

“Many of that cohort are veterans themselves, with some having benefited from the support provided by Help for Heroes, so they know how important the charity is.

“We’re taking a somewhat circuitous route because we felt it was important for us to pay our respects to our forebears who made the ultimate sacrifice. Riding the extra 400-odd miles on our route is a small price to pay by comparison.”

Mr Burns takes part in the Big Battlefield Bike Ride (BBBR) every year to help raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Due to Covid, the fundraising event has been cancelled since 2019, which inspired Mr Burns to develop the JOGLE Relay.

He said: “I just developed the seed of a relay idea from a friend, extended the distance slightly, and created what we’ve called the JOGLE Relay.

“Once we’ve done this, I’ll turn my attention to the planning for next year’s BBBR which is taking in the whole of the World War One British western front.”

He added: “And we’re still accepting volunteers for that.”

