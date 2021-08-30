Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
Covid cases in Scotland fall below 4,000 for the first time in a week

By Michelle Henderson
August 30, 2021, 2:59 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 3:06 pm
Covid cases in Scotland have fallen below 4,000 for the first time in a week as 3,893 test positive for the virus.
Covid cases across Scotland have fallen below 4,000 for the first time in a week.

The daily figures released by the Scottish Government confirmed 3,893 people have tested positive for the virus.

The figures signify a dramatic fall in the country’s infection rate in the latest 24 hours, with a drop of 3,220 cases.

The decline comes just 24 hours after Scotland recorded its third record number of new cases in a single week, with 7,113 people contracting the virus.

Scotland’s death toll also remains at 8,111 as no deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 424,508 cases have now been recorded by health officials across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded the fifth highest infection rate in Scotland following an increase of 183 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

A further 174 cases were also recorded by NHS Highland.

Health boards in the islands also recorded new cases with five new cases in both the Western Isles and Shetland.

NHS Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest infection rate in Scotland, with 1,324 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The infection rate is more than double that in NHS Lanarkshire with 639 new infections.

Vaccination roll-out 

A total of 2,376 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 4,103,687.

Meanwhile, 3,668,041 of Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 12,754 received the second dose of their Covi-19 vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

Drop-in centres are being held across the country as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines continues.

