Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from across the north and north-east on September 2
Fans will need in-advance tickets for Dunhill Links even on free-to-enter days
Rare moth makes a welcome first appearance at Inverewe Gardens
Elgin to push for city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022
Man arrested after £30,000 worth of drugs found in Aberdeen flat
Charities offered chance to boost profile at Affa Fine Open Air Market
North and north-east residents left without internet due to Sky outage