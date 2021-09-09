586 new positive Covid cases in NHS Grampian sees increase of 175 in past 24 hours

Cases in NHS Grampian have increased significantly in the last 24 hours.

The health board has reported 586 new cases, that is 175 more than yesterday’s total.

Today’s official Scottish Government figures also reveal that 928 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

Of those who are in hospital, 87 are requiring intensive care treatment.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours is 6,836.

This is the highest it has been for a few days.

Unfortunately, 12 more people have died after having tested positive for the virus.

Test positivity rate is beginning to decline, of the 67,701 test carried out in the last 24 hours, only 10.8% were positive.

While this is still high, it is lower than the highs of 14% that were reported over the past week.

Regional figures

With 586 new cases, NHS Grampian is now the fourth highest health board in the country in terms of daily Covid numbers.

The number of people being treated in hospital has also increased in the past 24 hours, with 45 people now being treated for the virus.

11 of those people require intensive care treatment.

Cases in NHS Highland have also increased slightly in the last 24 hours, with 284 new cases reported.

However, there are two less people being treated in hospital than yesterday with 27.

NHS Shetland, NHS Orkney and NHS Western Isles have all reported a drop in cases.

There are seven new cases in Shetland, six in Orkney and two in the Western Isles.

No one is in hospital with coronavirus across any of the three health boards.

Vaccinations

Across Scotland, 4,133,606 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,757,337 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building on Monday.