Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News

Bridge of Don Thistle and Culter go head to head in top of the table clash

By Dave Macdermid
September 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Stewart Rennie (red) is set to face Culter
With Banks O’Dee involved in Scottish Cup action this weekend, both Bridge of Don Thistle and Culter have the opportunity to open up a gap at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague when the pair meet at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Both sit on 22 points, one ahead of the Spain Park side, with Culter enjoying a superior goal difference.

Fourth placed Hermes can also leapfrog the champions with a win at Maud while Hall Russell United will be looking to achieving a much needed victory when Montrose Roselea visit Denmore Park.

Also out for points to move them clear of the danger zone are Ellon United, who face East End at The Meadows, while Dyce travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan with Nairn St Ninian on the road in Inverurie to go up against Colony Park.

The First Division action gets underway this evening at Davidson Park for the local derby between Longside and Fraserburgh United (kick-off 7.30 pm) while there’s trio of what should be entertaining clashes tomorrow with Leaders Stoneywood Parkvale at Aberdeen University, Dufftown hosting Buchanhaven Hearts and challengers Stonehaven and Sunnybank going head to head at Glenury Park.

Second Division pacesetters Newmachar United welcome Islavale, with Rothie Rovers, in second, also at home when Burghead Thistle visit Rothienorman.

In the other fixtures, third placed Forres Thistle are at Whitehills with New Elgin entertaining fourth placed Glentanar.

All matches get underway at 2 pm unless stated.

