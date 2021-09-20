Missing Carson Shephard, 7, is found ‘safe and well’

A seven-year-old boy who was reported missing has been traced by police.

Concerns grew about the welfare of Carson Shephard after he was last seen at about 7.20pm on Sunday in New Cumnock in Ayrshire.

Carson Traced – We are pleased to report that 7-year-old Carson Shephard, reported missing from New Cumnock has been found safe and well. Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry. pic.twitter.com/1LBvqvKPRs — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) September 20, 2021

Locals joined an overnight search which also involved a police helicopter, sniffer dogs and the fire service’s water unit.

However, police have now confirmed the youngster has been traced “safe and well”.